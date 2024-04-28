Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 535.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXC opened at $12.98 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.