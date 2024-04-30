International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,907 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWST

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.