International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,420 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 2,631.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

BNO opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $33.91.

About United States Brent Oil Fund

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

