International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $137,000 Investment in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS LQDI opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

