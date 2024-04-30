International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $470,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

