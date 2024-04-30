International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $101,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 446,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PG&E by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 78.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after buying an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 881,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

