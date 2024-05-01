Matt Pullen Acquires 13,439 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen purchased 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £35,210.18 ($44,228.34).

Marshalls Stock Up 0.2 %

MSLH stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.72. The stock has a market cap of £680.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,842.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 315.60 ($3.96).

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marshalls to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 420 ($5.28) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Marshalls



Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

