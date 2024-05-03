VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (TBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.