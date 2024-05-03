VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (5GOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
