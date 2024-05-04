Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.980 EPS.
Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance
Shares of AEIS stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54.
Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Energy Industries
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.