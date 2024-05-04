Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-$0.98 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.980 EPS.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

