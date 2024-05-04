Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Insider Purchases £29,999.75 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Rob Wood purchased 10,909 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £29,999.75 ($37,683.39).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of Breedon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,368.40 ($206,467.03).

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 373.50 ($4.69) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 376.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 357.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 302.90 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 408 ($5.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 4,516.13%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.53) to GBX 460 ($5.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

