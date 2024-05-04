New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.01% of E.W. Scripps worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 89.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $362.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $615.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

