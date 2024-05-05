Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading Up 10.2%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 129,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,984,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

