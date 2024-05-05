Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Shares Up 0.2%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 2,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; building management and renovation, and whole building leasing; rental housing tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.
