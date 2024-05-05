Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading 0.7% Higher

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.58. 89 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

