Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Shares Down 1.7%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 140,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 395,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $237.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

