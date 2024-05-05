Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Down 2%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRUGet Free Report) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 9,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

The stock has a market cap of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRUGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Vitru by 41.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vitru during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Vitru by 3,763.3% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 56,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

