Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Stock Price Down 2%

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 9,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 17,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
The stock has a market cap of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitru Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.
