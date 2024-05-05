BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Shares Up 6.5%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

BEO Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

