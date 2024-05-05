Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Nufarm Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Nufarm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.