Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 147 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 171,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 279,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,393 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,744,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.