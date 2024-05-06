Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.76.

NYSE:FND opened at $113.04 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after buying an additional 300,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

