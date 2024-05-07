Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

