Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

