Analyzing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -119.60% -93.57% -19.31% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $142.95 million 0.53 -$180.42 million ($2.61) -0.40 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 10.28 -$188.93 million $0.01 69.00

This table compares PLBY Group and Unrivaled Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PLBY Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLBY Group and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 164.42%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Risk & Volatility

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

