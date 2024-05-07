Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $3.46 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 6,594.92%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

