China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.86.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.