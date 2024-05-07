Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.92.

CLAR opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. FMR LLC increased its position in Clarus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,364,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,432,000 after buying an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Clarus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 214,183 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Clarus by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 360,583 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 36.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

