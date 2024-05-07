Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

COHU stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. Cohu has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

