DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.67 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also

