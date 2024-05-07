Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 177,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $4,250,174.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,148,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,770,760.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after buying an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,970,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,422,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

