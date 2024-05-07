Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.81.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

