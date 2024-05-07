First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

