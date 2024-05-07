Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

