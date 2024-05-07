ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $138.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

