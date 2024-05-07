Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 115,041 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,041 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

