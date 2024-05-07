Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,085,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,253,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $181,180.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

