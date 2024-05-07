StockNews.com Downgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

CMPR opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,328.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,309. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $9,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 37.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

