Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,340,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

