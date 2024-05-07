Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $54,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $862.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $878.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.88. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,173,771. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

