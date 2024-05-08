Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Brixmor Property Group worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,510,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 2,762,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.