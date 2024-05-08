Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.