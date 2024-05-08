Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,309,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of EEFT opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.