First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,242.27 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $729.54 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,224.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

