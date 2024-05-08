First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,356,273 shares of company stock valued at $182,143,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

