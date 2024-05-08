First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.82

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 16658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $970.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
