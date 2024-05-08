Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $388.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

