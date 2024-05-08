Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 18360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
