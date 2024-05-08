Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

NRG opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.