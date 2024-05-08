Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Rating Reiterated by Atb Cap Markets

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

LCX stock opened at C$3.55 on Friday. Lycos Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.