Mark Stevens Buys 230,769 Shares of Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA) Stock

Ava Risk Group Limited (ASX:AVA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stevens purchased 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.97 ($19,867.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management technologies worldwide. The company operates through Detect, Access, and Illuminate segments. The Detect segment manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing system for perimeters, pipelines, conveyers, power cable, and data networks. The Access segment develops, manufactures, and supplies security biometric readers, security access control, and electronic locking products.

